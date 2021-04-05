SAG Awards: ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Wins For Motion Picture Cast; ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Lead TV — The Complete Winners List

UPDATED with full winners list: The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, SAG’s version of Best Picture, at the 27th annual SAG Awards on Sunday night. It was one of 13 awards honoring the year’s best film and TV acting performances.

The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis took the best leading male and female actor in a motion picture honors for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In the supporting actor category, Yuh-Jung Youn took the trophy for Minari and Daniel Kaluuya for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Among the movie categories, the marquee ensemble prize is often an Oscar bellwether. Last year, Neon’s Parasite surprised with a win and it later repeated the feat by taking the Academy Awards’ Best Picture prize.The Trial of the Chicago 7 faced off against Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari and One Night In Miami for the top film award.

On the television side, Netflix’s The Crown took the Drama Ensemble prize for the second consecutive year and The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson won for female lead actor in a drama series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher. Schitt’s Creek, which swept the Emmy comedy series categories, took the Comedy Ensemble trophy, as well as Female Lead Actor in a Comedy for Catherine O’Hara. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis added a SAG award to his Golden Globe win for lead actor in a comedy series. On the lead acting drama side, Jason Bateman snagged the award for his role as Marty Byrde in Ozark.

Here’s the complete winners list:

MOTION PICTURES

Cast in a Motion Picture

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Female Actor in a Leading Role

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE MANDALORIAN