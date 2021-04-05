SAG Awards: ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Wins For Motion Picture Cast; ‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Lead TV — The Complete Winners List

UPDATED with full winners list: The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, SAG’s version of Best Picture, at the 27th annual SAG Awards on Sunday night. It was one of 13 awards honoring the year’s best film and TV acting performances.
The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis took the best leading male and female actor in a motion picture honors for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. In the supporting actor category, Yuh-Jung Youn took the trophy for Minari and Daniel Kaluuya for his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Among the movie categories, the marquee ensemble prize is often an Oscar bellwether. Last year, Neon’s Parasite surprised with a win and it later repeated the feat by taking the Academy Awards’ Best Picture prize.The Trial of the Chicago 7 faced off against Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Minari and One Night In Miami for the top film award.
On the television side, Netflix’s The Crown took the Drama Ensemble prize for the second consecutive year and The Crown‘s Gillian Anderson won for female lead actor in a drama series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher. Schitt’s Creek, which swept the Emmy comedy series categories, took the Comedy Ensemble trophy, as well as Female Lead Actor in a Comedy for Catherine O’Hara. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis added a SAG award to his Golden Globe win for lead actor in a comedy series. On the lead acting drama side, Jason Bateman snagged the award for his role as Marty Byrde in Ozark.
Here’s the complete winners list:
MOTION PICTURES
Cast in a Motion Picture
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Female Actor in a Leading Role
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
Male Actor in a Leading Role
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”
Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
WONDER WOMAN 1984
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
THE MANDALORIAN
