SAG Awards Portraits: Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Jamie Chung, Jurnee Smollett And More

Since the pandemic, awards shows have been contained in Zoom chats and other virtual spaces. That said, the red carpet has also become virtual and allows Hollywood talent to come up with inventive ways to show off their red carpet fashions. For the SAG Awards, the virtual red carpet portraits contained many elevated looks, giving some sartorial eye candy on social media.

Many actors and actresses such as Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and Jurnee Smollett gave us photoshoots in the backyards while Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Aldis Hodge and Gillian Anderson gave us indoor studio looks.

Lovecraft Country made a statement in red both literally and metaphorically. While wearing a gorgeous red dress in front of a fire station, she held a clutch that has the words “Stop Asian Hate”. Of course, this is in regards to the recent surge of anti-Asian racism in America.

Other actors who posted their looks for the SAG Awards include Viola Davis, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan Levy and Lily Collins. Check out their portraits below.