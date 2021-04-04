How To Watch Sunday’s SAG Awards Online And On TV

The 27th annual SAG Awards are Sunday, with the one-hour ceremony set to air at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT simulcast at TNT and TBS. Both virtual and abbreviated this year owing to the restrictions from the pandemic, the annual event honoring the best in acting in 13 film and TV categories will be brisk, eschewing any red carpet or post-awards backstage showcase for its winners. The awards, organized by SAG-AFTRA, also scrapped the annual life achievement award that is usually a marquee portion of its ceremony.

In addition to linear broadcast, TNT and TBS subscribers will be able to access the SAG Awards live via the networks’ websites, mobile apps and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire).

Things will kick off Sunday one hour before the main telecast with People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show, where Jason George and JoBeth Williams will unveil the stunt category winners among other highlights. The preshow will be available live on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PeopleTV, People.com, EW.com, People/EW/PeopleTV Facebook, People/EW/PeopleTV Twitter, and People/EW YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

As usual, a who’s who will pitch in during tonight’s ceremony, with participants in the show set to include Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Lily Collins, Common, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen, and Jason Sudeikis with his SAG-nominated Ted Lasso ensemble. Organizers say the telecast will lean into the telecast’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories via docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the hour.

The SAG Awards are made available with Spanish subtitles and are distributed internationally, including to U.S. military through the American Forces Network. On TNT, an encore will air at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Brush up ahead of the telecast by checking out the list of this year’s nominees, led by Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and A24’s Minari on the film side and Netflix’s The Crown and Bridgerton and Emmy sweeper Schitt’s Creek from Pop TV in the television categories.

Among the movie categories, the marquee ensemble prize is often an Oscar bellwether, no more so than last year when Neon’s Parasite surprised with a win — it later repeated the feat by taking the Academy Awards’ Best Picture prize. This year the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey and The Trial of the Chicago 7 along with Minari and Amazon Studios’ One Night In Miami.