Sacheen Littlefeather Claims She Was Blacklisted By Hollywood After Her Part In Brando Oscars Snub

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who stunningly rejected Marlon Brando’s Best Actor award for The Godfather in 1973, claims the move ended her Hollywood career

A new documentary, Sacheen: Breaking The Silence, details the memorable political stunt, which was a protest by Brando on the depiction of Native Americans by the film industry. Littlefeather, a White Mountain Apache, was enlisted as his proxy to decline the award on his behalf.

Littlefeather says Brando was delighted by her performance, but then felt abandoned by the actor when the ensuing firestorm erupted. As a result, Littlefeather claims she was “blacklisted” by Hollywood from her minor career in small films and television, and never worked again.