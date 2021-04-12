‘Russian Doll’: Sharlto Copley Joins Season 2 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sharlto Copley (District 9, Powers) has joined the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll. He is the latest high-profile new cast addition to the award-winning comedy-drama, joining previously announced Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith.

No details about the Season 2 storyline or the new characters have been released. The first season followed a young woman named Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne, who repeatedly dies during a New York party, reliving the same night in an ongoing time loop. Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett also starred.

The first season of Russian Doll was released in February 2019. The series, renewed by Netflix in June 2019, was created by Lyonne who executive produces alongside Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. Filming on Season 2 is currently underway for a premiere eyed for this summer.

Russian Doll is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

South African actor Copley emerged on the global scene with his lead role in District 9. Starring roles in such movies as The A-Team, Elysium and Maleficent followed. He will next be seen in the title role as Ted Kaczynski in Ted K, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival. In TV, he previously headlined the Playstation comic book-based series Powers. Copley is repped by WME and Fourward.