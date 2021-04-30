‘Russian Doll’: Ephraim Sykes Joins Season 2 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Russian Doll team is coming together for season two.

Ephraim Sykes, who starred as George Eacker in Broadway musical Hamilton, is joining the cast of Natasha Lyonne’s Netflix series.

Sykes, who is a Tony nominee for his role in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations and will star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway musical, will guest star. As with other new cast members Annie Murphy, Sharlto Copley Carolyn Michelle Smith, the streamer is giving away no details or character descriptions.

The first season followed a young woman named Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne, who repeatedly died during a New York party, reliving the same night in an ongoing time loop. Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett also starred.

The first season of Russian Doll was released in February 2019. The series, renewed by Netflix in June 2019, was created by Lyonne, who executive produces alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Filming on Season 2 is currently underway for a premiere eyed for this summer.

Russian Doll is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Sykes, whose performance in Hamilton can be seen on Disney+, also starred in NBC’s Hairspray Live! alongside Ariana Grande and other TV credits include Vinyl, Smash, 30 Rock and Luke Cage.

