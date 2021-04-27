‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Finale Scores Record Ratings For VH1

The Season 13 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race was a clear winner for VH1.

Friday’s final episode of the season drew 772,000 total viewers in Live+SD, making it the most-watched episode of the Emmy-winning reality drag queen competition series since the Season 10 finale in 2018. Symone topped the three other finalists, Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé, to earn the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $100,000.

Shot under strict health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, Season 13 got off to a strong start with the premiere, which became the most-watched episode in the history of the franchise with a staggering 1.3 million total viewers, and maintained its momentum throughout the season.

The Season 13 finale with a 0.61 rating was the highest-rated episode of the season (+39% vs. season to-date) and had the best share in franchise history (3.11), and the full season scored a series high for best share in the series’ history.

The finale also ranked as the most social episode on broadcast and cable, and most social episode of the season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the #1 most social cable program of 2021 thus far, having earned 9.2M engagements across 16 episodes.

In season 13, RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed Cynthia Erivo, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, TS Madison and Jamal Sims as guest judges alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and RuPaul.