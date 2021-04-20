‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Nina West & ‘Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Team For Children’s Variety Show At Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

EXCLUSIVE: RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West and Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk are developing a children’s variety show for Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

Nina’s Treehouse, written and created by West, portrayed by Andrew Levitt, and Patricia Taylor, aims to create a space where all children feel welcomed, accepted and inspired to be creative, while embracing what makes them unique. It’s part Mrs. Doubtfire, part Sesame Street with a bit of Pee-wee’s Playhouse mixed in.

“This is a dream come true. I am so excited to partner with Bobby Berk and Stoopid Buddy Studios to bring this world of Nina’s Treehouse to life,” said West, “Every bit of my heart is jumping at the opportunity to share joy, love, and kindness with children of all ages and continue to carry the torch of greats like Fred Rogers, Jim Henson, Paul Reubens, and Walt Disney. This show is the definition of magic!”

“I am so thrilled to be developing Nina’s Treehouse with Andrew and Stoopid Buddy. It’s our hope that every child feels welcome and safe to express the joy of being who they are when watching this show, and we are so excited to bring that vision to life in a new format that’s fresh and fun,” Berk added.

West will executive produce alongside Berk with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters.

West went from local Ohio drag shows to the artform’s biggest mainstream stage when she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 in 2019. Known to fans for her upbeat attitude and kindness, the “eleven-gendary” performer and artist took home her season’s Miss Congeniality Prize.

Nina’s Treehouse will mark the first producing credit for Berk, who is one of the five Emmy-nominated hosts on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Working alongside Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, Berk is the Fab Five’s resident design expert who helps subjects transform their living spaces. Berk along with his fellow hosts were nominated for a 2020 Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or competition program.

In addition to appearing as the design expert of the Netflix reality series and other television shows including Blown Away and Who Wants to Be a Billionaire, Berk has a number of acting credits under his belt, having acted in titles including Heads Will Roll, Big Mouth and Alexa & Katie. He is repped by WME and ICM.