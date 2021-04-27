‘The Baker’: Ron Perlman, Harvey Keitel, Elias Koteas, Joel David Moore & Emma Ho Underway On Action Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Oscar nominee Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction), Elias Koteas (The Thin Red Line), Joel David Moore (Avatar) and newcomer Emma Ho (Code 8) are set to star in action-drama The Baker.

The movie will chart the story of a quiet, stoic man (played by Perlman) living a monk-like existence in self-imposed exile. When his estranged son (Moore) is killed in a drug deal gone bad and he is left to look after a granddaughter (Ho) he never knew existed, he is forced back into a life he tried to put behind him. Keitel plays his decades-long nemesis and Koteas a henchman stuck between the two.

Production has begun in the Cayman Islands on the film, which is the second in a multi-picture deal between producers William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films, and the Cayman Islands Film Commission, the Cayman’s Ministry Of International Trade and Dart Enterprises.

Related Story Front Row Buys MENA Rights On Harvey Keitel Crime Pic 'Unto The Son' From Iuvit Media Sales

Directed by Jonathan Sobol, who’s credits include The Padre starring Nick Nolte and Tim Roth, The Art of the Steal starring Kurt Russell and Matt Dillon, and A Beginners Guide to Endings with Scott Caan, J.K. Simmons and Harvey Keitel, The Baker is written by Paolo Mancini and Thomas Michael, the duo who wrote and starred in feature Hank and Mike featuring Joe Mantegna.

Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International is handling world sales rights.

Alongside Tabarrok and Santor, the film is produced by regular collaborators Jason Jallet (Blue Iguana) and Doug Murray (The Immaculate Room). John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang (Stockholm) serve as executive producers.

Producer Santor said: “The stars have aligned and we are delighted to be working with such a superb ensemble cast. The range, talent and worldwide appeal of Ron, Joel, Elias and Harvey as well as Emma, a fabulous new actress, is perfect for this elevated, high-concept story. The Cayman Islands Government continues to be thorough and complete supporters and we are particularly happy to be in production on our second film on the Islands.”

Producer Tabarrok added: “I’ve had the great fortune of working with Harvey Keitel and Elias Koteas previously, and bringing them together on screen with the great Ron Perlman couldn’t be more exciting to me. Round that out with a talent like Joel David Moore and adding this incredible natural young phenom Emma Ho, makes this a world class cast!”

The Baker is the second of three films in the deal between the producers and local authorities. As we revealed, first up was Blue Iguana, which is currently in post production. The dark comedy stars Joel David Moore, Bob Saget, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and punk-rock icon Iggy Pop.