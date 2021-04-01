Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More To Appear On NBC Vaccination Special – Update

UPDATED, 1 PM PT: Michelle Obama and Lin-Manuel Miranda are set appear on NBC’s Roll Up Your Sleeves vacccination special, set to air Sunday, April 18, the network and producer ATTN: said today. Matthew McConaughey also will interview Dr. Anthony Fauci in the special, which aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ability to get people back to work and kids back in school, getting us reunited with family and friends and attending concerts, sporting events and many other activities we hold dear is contingent upon people getting vaccinated,” said Matthew Segal, the Co-Founder of ATTN:. “At ATTN: we believe in the power of entertainment to inform audiences, and we’re thrilled to partner with NBC, Civic Nation, Walgreens and many great public figures and performers to get out this critical message.”

PREVIOUS, March 19: An hour-long special designed to raise awareness on Covid-19 vaccinations will air next month on NBC.

Roll Up Your Sleeves: Presented By Walgreens is set to air at 7 PM ET/PT on Sunday, April 18. The special will encourage Americans to get vaccinated with the somewhat controversial treatments available to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC said the special aims to dispel concerns, provide information, and encourage those who are hesitant to receive a vaccine to participate.

The special will feature prominent public figures, comedians, artists, and performers, as well as frontline and medical professionals. It will be produced by ATTN:, a media company that bridges entertainment with topical issues, Civic Nation, and Deviants Media.

Tom Werner, Valerie Jarrett, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Taye Shuayb, Jessie Surovell, Mike Vainisi, Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky and Chad Hines will executive produce.