‘RoboCop’ Documentary ‘RoboDoc’ Wraps Filming After Securing Peter Weller Interview, Watch Clip

EXCLUSIVE: Following a long journey to screen, RoboCop deep-dive documentary RoboDoc has wrapped filming after securing a lengthy interview with the original film’s star Peter Weller.

RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop will chart the story behind Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 cult classic, including interviews with key creatives and producers. Today, we can reveal a promo clip.

The doc is a Cult Screenings UK production in association with Red Rock Entertainment and features interviews with cast and crew such as Weller, Verhoeven, Nancy Allen, Kurtwood Smith, Ray Wise, Ronny Cox, Phil Tippett, Bart Mixon and dozens more.

The film is co-directed by Christopher Griffiths (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser) and Eastwood Allen (Someday I’ll Fly). Producers are Gary Smart, Adam Evans, Michael Perez and Hank Starrs (Elstree 1976) and executive producer is Adam F. Goldberg.

Gary Collins of Red Rock Entertainment commented: “There has never been a documentary film quite like RoboDoc and the unique access to archive, exclusive interviews, attention to detail and a stunning visual ethos make this film a truly unique production and one that we are very proud to be a part of.”

Four years in the making, the film is set to go into significant detail about RoboCop‘s journey to screen.

Paul Verhoeven’s film, released at the time by Orion Pictures, was set in a dystopian and crime-ridden Detroit and follows a terminally wounded cop who returns to the force as a powerful cyborg haunted by submerged memories.