Robertson Boulevard In West Hollywood To Close On Weekends For Outdoor Dining

One of West Hollywood’s most famous streets will be closing to traffic on weekends starting today in an effort to expand outdoor dining options.

West Hollywood’s Robertson Boulevard is the target of the “Out on Robertson” pilot program. The concept will allow businesses to use sidewalks, parking spaces, and private parking lots as dining areas.

Road closures will start Saturday and Sunday at 6 PM from North Robertson Boulevard and extend south of Santa Monica Boulevard and north of Melrose Avenue. Traffic will resume at an undetermined point later in the night, likely when outdoor areas at the dining establishments close.

Among the Robertson Boulevard establishments are The Ivy, Il Piccolino, and Tagine Beverly Hills.

“Closing this highly trafficked and bustling stretch of Robertson will provide a pedestrian-safe space that allows for appropriate social distancing as the Public Health Department eases capacity restrictions while still monitoring the spread of the virus,” West Hollywood Councilmember John M. Erickson said in a statement.

Indoors dining capacity is limited to 50 percent of capacity in the county under terms of the “Orange tier” protocols for reopening. Bars can operate outdoors only and tables must be spaced 8 feet apart.

In West Hollywood, more than 60 business will be allowed to expand under what is viewed as temporary measures on the road to full pandemic recovery. Shopping areas, exercise, and personal care outlets can also take advantage of the relaxed rules.