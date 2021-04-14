Rob Delaney Joins ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ Showtime Series

Catastrophe Emmy nominee Rob Delaney is set as a series regular opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in The Man Who Fell to Earth drama series, which recently moved from CBS All Access/Paramount+ to Showtime.

Based on the Walter Tevis novel and the iconic 1976 film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell to Earth will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Delaney will play Hatch Flood, the ne’er-do-well of a prominent tech family, whose obsession with the work of a previous visitor from the stars causes him to lose everything, including his family.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and will serve as showrunners along with executive producer John Hlavin. Kurtzman also will direct multiple episodes. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin also are executive producing, along with rights holder Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet. The series, produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly, is scheduled to begin production in London this spring and will premiere on Showtime in 2022.

In addition to starring in Catastrophe, Delaney also received an Emmy nomination for his writing on the series as well as two BAFTA nominations for Best Scripted Comedy as an executive producer. Delaney’s other credits include Amazon series The Power and features Tom & Jerry, Bombshell, Last Christmas, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Hustle and Deadpool 2, among others. His stand-up comedy most recently was featured in the special Rob Delaney: Jackie.

