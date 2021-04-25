Rita Wilson Says Scott Rudin Made Her Feel “Worthless, Unvaluable and Replaceable”

Actress/singer Rita Wilson has joined the outcry against producer Scott Rudin, claiming he tried to find a way to legally fire her from a Broadway show when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Wilson spoke out in an interview with The New York Times about her experience working with Rudin on the 2015 Broadway comedy Fish in the Dark by Larry David.

The actress, the wife of actor Tom Hanks, said Rudin made her feel “worthless, unvaluable and replaceable” and said when she told him about her diagnosis with breast cancer, he complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records.

The NY Times story added that Wilson received a call from her agent stating her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Rudin.