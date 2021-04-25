Actress/singer Rita Wilson has joined the outcry against producer Scott Rudin, claiming he tried to find a way to legally fire her from a Broadway show when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Wilson spoke out in an interview with The New York Times about her experience working with Rudin on the 2015 Broadway comedy Fish in the Dark by Larry David.
The actress, the wife of actor Tom Hanks, said Rudin made her feel “worthless, unvaluable and replaceable” and said when she told him about her diagnosis with breast cancer, he complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records.
The NY Times story added that Wilson received a call from her agent stating her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Rudin.
Rita Wilson Says Scott Rudin Made Her Feel “Worthless, Unvaluable and Replaceable”
Actress/singer Rita Wilson has joined the outcry against producer Scott Rudin, claiming he tried to find a way to legally fire her from a Broadway show when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Wilson spoke out in an interview with The New York Times about her experience working with Rudin on the 2015 Broadway comedy Fish in the Dark by Larry David.
The actress, the wife of actor Tom Hanks, said Rudin made her feel “worthless, unvaluable and replaceable” and said when she told him about her diagnosis with breast cancer, he complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records.
The NY Times story added that Wilson received a call from her agent stating her surgeon needed to call the insurance adjuster immediately, per Rudin.
Wilson said she felt Rudin was trying to find a way to fire’ her “legally.”
“He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable,” she said.
A Rudin spokesperson said Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave, and denied any request to delay treatment.
Rudin said he is stepping back from his Broadway activities and yesterday revealed he has resigned from the the Broadway League.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
3 Comments
Sidebar