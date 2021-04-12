Riot Games Taps MRC’s DJ Jacobs As Head Of Business Strategy For New Entertainment Division

EXCLUSIVE: Riot Games, the developer and publisher behind League of Legends, has tapped former MRC CFO DJ Jacobs as Head of Business Strategy its new entertainment division.

“I have been consistently floored by Riot’s dedication to delivering entertaining and memorable experiences to its players and fans,” said Jacobs. “I’m thrilled to join this team to help bring our characters and stories to players in exciting new ways.”

Jacobs, who will lead group, content and product level strategies for Riot’s new Entertainment division, has more than 15 years of experience in the media and entertainment industries, overseeing investments and acquisitions, new business initiatives, film and TV underwriting, strategic planning, and financings.

For Riot, he will collaborate with key product leads to head commercialization, research and insights, and partnerships across film, television, music, consumer products, live experiences, animation and Third Party Games Publishing.

“DJ’s vast experience in both the creative and operational sides of the media and entertainment business makes him the ideal leader to help us grow this new division,” said Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment for Riot Games. “His track record in building teams and securing strategic partnerships will prove essential as we expand on our popular IP to engage players around the globe in new, innovative ways.”

Before joining Riot Games, Jacobs spent nine years at MRC, where he served in roles including CFO and Chief Strategy Office. He led debt and equity capital raising efforts that secured over $2B, served on the greenlight committees for both film and television, and developed key strategic partnerships with representatives, artists, and distributors. He kicked off his career at The William Morris Agency and in production on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy before transitioning to Credit Suisse’s asset management division. He holds a degree in Engineering from Harvard University.