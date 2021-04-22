Recuperating Richard Lewis Makes Surprise Return To HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Comedian Richard Lewis made a surprise return to the set of pal Larry David’s HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm today, delighting fans and colleagues with the announcement that he’ll appear in one episode of the comedy show.

“Great news for me!,” Lewis tweeted, with a photo of himself, in his familiar black garb, on set. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

See the tweet below.

Lewis and David had previously said that Lewis would not be returning to play his fictionalized self on Season 11 due to the comedian’s health problems. Lewis himself broke the news in January, tweeting, “What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…”

Today’s surprise return, however temporary, was greeted with cheers and well wishes. J.B. Smoove, who plays Larry’s pal and housemate Leon on Curb, wrote, “Hey Bud!! Wish I was working today! You look great!! Love ya!!”

Actor Michael McKean tweeted a simple, “You got this, milord.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm , which stars David as a fictionalized, gleefully misanthropic version of himself, was renewed for Season 11 last June.