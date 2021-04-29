HBO Sets Premiere For ‘Revolution Rent’ Doc From Exec Producer Neil Patrick Harris

Revolution Rent, a documentary that follows director/actor Andy Señor Jr. to Cuba as he stages a production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent that marks the first American company of a Broadway musical there in more than half a century, will debut on HBO June 15.

Executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Revolution Rent also chronicles a personal journey for Señor Jr. as he returns to the homeland of his exiled parents. The documentary is written by Señor Jr. and directed by him and Victor Patrick Alvarez.

“Andy and I started our Rent journey together many years ago and I was proud to see him take his talents to Cuba,” said Harris in a statement. “Revolution Rent is a continuation of our journey as well as a tribute to the power of theater and its ability to transform lives. “

The documentary also marks the 25th anniversary of the musical’s Broadway premiere on April 29, 1996. Señor Jr.’s production of Rent and the documentary reimagine the musical in a Cuban context.

Señor Jr., who started his career in the late 1990s playing the role of Angel in the Broadway, said, “When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO for the world to see. I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives and I’m grateful that Jonathan Larson’s words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later.”

Said Alvarez, “Traveling to Cuba to make this film was incredibly challenging yet rewarding in ways I never imagined. Revolution Rent is about creativity in the face of adversity and the healing powers of human connection.”

Produced by Scott Fenn, Christine O’Malley, the doc is executive produced by Harris, Brooke Christian, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, Robert Nederlander, Jr, Marvin Kaplan, Jacob Parker, Stanley Browne, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer and Mark Berger.

Revolution Rent debuts Tuesday, June 15, 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.