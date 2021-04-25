Sen. Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News Sunday That President Biden Should “Stop Criticizing America”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that President Joe Biden has got to “stop criticizing America for historic wrongs.”

Speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Graham insisted that systemic racisim “doesn’t exist” in the US. He cited the elections of former President Barack Obama and current VP Kamala Harris as proof.

Graham’s remarks came in rebuttal to President Biden’s comments that George Floyd’s death “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism” in the US, one that he characterized as a “stain on our nation’s soul.”

Wallace asked whether systemic racism existed in the in the police and other American institutions.

“No, not in my opinion,” Graham said. “We just elected a two-term African-American president; the vice president is of African-American and Indian descent. So our systems are not racist. America is not a racist country. Within every society, you have bad actors. The Chauvin trial was a just result.”