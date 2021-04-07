Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out Following Report He Was Passed Over For ‘Krypton’ Role Due To Race: “We Still Fly”

On Wednesday, Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page appeared to address the claim that he was denied a key role in Syfy/DC series, Krypton, because of his race.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh [to be honest],” the actor tweeted. “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

While Page didn’t clarify that he was speaking specifically about Krypton, the word ‘fly’ seemed like a fairly obvious indicator that he was referring to the Superman-centric show.

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Page’s comments come on the heels of an interview with Ray Fisher, published yesterday by The Hollywood Reporter. While Fisher discussed alleged racism and misconduct on the part of Warner Bros., DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns and others, during reshoots on Justice League, the piece also honed in on Johns’ alleged problematic behavior outside of that particular production.

Allegedly, Page auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, prior to Bridgerton‘s debut, with the creators of Krypton expressing their enthusiasm “about doing some nontraditional casting.” Subsequently, however, Page learned that he wouldn’t be getting the part. While overseeing the series, Johns reportedly said that “Superman could not have a Black grandfather,” according to multiple sources. The THR piece suggested that the executive vetoed Page’s involvement, while also rejecting the idea of making superhero Adam Strange gay or bisexual.

Created by David S. Goyer and Damian Kindler, Krypton is set around 200 years before Superman’s birth, bringing to light the untold story of the superhero’s grandfather, and his fight for justice on his titular home planet. The role of Seg-El would ultimately go to Cameron Cuffe.