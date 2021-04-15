‘Inside No. 9’ Star Reece Shearsmith Joins Ruth Wilson, Saoirse Ronan In Untitled Searchlight Murder Mystery

EXCLUSIVE: Reece Shearsmith, the British actor and writer behind cult BBC series Inside No. 9, has taken a role alongside Ruth Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, and Adrien Brody in Searchlight’s Untitled Murder Mystery.
Filming has wrapped on the feature, which is helmed by Tom George, the director of BAFTA-winning BBC comedy This Country, which is currently being remade by Paul Feig for Fox. The picture also stars Sam Rockwell and David Oyelowo.
Shearsmith co-created and starred in UK comedy The League of Gentlemen, while he also co-created anthology comedy Inside No. 9 with Steve Pemberton. The BBC show returns for Season 6 in the coming weeks. Other roles have seen him appear in Doctor Who, Shaun of the Dead, and High-Rise.
Aside from Inside No. 9, Shearsmith can next be seen in Ben Wheatley’s under-the-radar horror pic In The Earth, which premieres in June.
Shearsmith is repped by PBJ Management and Independent Talent. Searchlight had no comment.
