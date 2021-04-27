Skip to main content
‘Red Table Talk’ Producer Shani Black Joins Kin As Head Of Programming & Development

Shani Black
Courtesy of Kin

EXCLUSIVE: Kin, the company behind Tia Mowry’s Challenge Accepted and Facebook Watch’s What Happens at Home, has hired Shani Black as head of programming and development.

Black, who was a supervising producer on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, will oversee the company’s slate of unscripted programming for social, streaming, and linear platforms.

Reporting to Kin COO Tejal Ajmera, she has worked on a slew of talk, lifestyle, reality/docu-series, and court series as a showrunner, producer and casting director. She has also worked on shows including House Hunters and The Doctors.

Ajmera said, “Shani brings a wealth of experience creating hits in the lifestyle category. As we create more programming that transcends social, streaming and linear platforms, we believe that Shani’s expertise and creativity will take us to the next level and help us connect with fans no matter where they are watching.”

Shani Black said, “Kin takes a unique approach to developing shows for young women that have been able to appeal to a wide audience.  I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team and helping to grow their roster of hits.”

Black is repped by APA.

