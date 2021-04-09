‘Rebel’ Premiere On Par With ‘AMLT’; ‘L&O: Organized Crime’ Settles In Week 2 As ‘SVU’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Young Sheldon’ Top Night

ABC on Thursday gaveled to order the series premiere of Rebel, the legal drama created by Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff and starring Katey Sagal. The debut drew a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.56 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers in its 10 p.m. time slot, capping the debut of the network’s all-Vernoff lineup. Rebel’s performance was in line with the season L+SD averages for its predecessor in the 10 p.m. hour, A Million Little Things, which just relocated to its old Wednesday 10 p.m. berth.

Rebel was not an instant breakout in overnight ratings, ranking behind the two Shondaland dramas last night, Grey’s Anatomy (0.9, 4.7M) and Station 19 (0.7, 4.7M). Like is the case with most dramas these days, we will have to wait to see what kind of bumps it will get in delayed/multi-platform viewing. The show, which received a 10-episode straight-to-series order, stars Sagal in a series inspired by Erin Brockovich. Andy Garcia, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers and Sam Palladio co-star, and Brockovich is an EP.

It now joins a 10 p.m. slot that includes newcomer Law & Order: Organized Crime, which returns Christopher Meloni to the Dick Wolf team. Last night, L&O: OC (0.8, 4.69M) dropped off from its 1.5 demo rating and 7.56 million viewers in comparable ratings from last week’s series premiere, which followed a crossover episode with Law & Order: SVU that introduced the spinoff.

Last night, L&O: SVU (0.9, 4.77M) dropped five tenths from last week but still tied with Grey’s Anatomy as Thursday’s top-rated program in broadcast primetime in L+SD adult 18-49 rating. CBS’ Young Sheldon (0.7, 6.63M) grew a tenth week-over-week and was No. 1 in viewers.

Also on CBS, the second week of the network’s Chuck Lorre comedy The United States of Al (0.6, 5.16M) grew a tenth in the demo.