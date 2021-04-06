Reality TV Producer Carlos King Inks First-Look Deal With OWN

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific reality TV producer Carlos King is expanding his relationship with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network with a first-look deal. Under the pact, King, via his Kingdom Reign Entertainment, will develop original unscripted series that will be available exclusively on OWN, which he will executive produce. King is the creator and executive producer of OWN’s top-rated Saturday night unscripted series Love & Marriage: Huntsville and Behind Every Man, as well as the network’s newest Friday night series Belle Collective, which premiered in January.

“Carlos and his team understand what it means to create addictive and entertaining unscripted television that connects with our viewers,” said Tina Perry, president OWN. “With the success of our expanded unscripted lineup to two nights, we look forward to our continued partnership with Carlos to develop buzzy new shows with big characters that attract audiences.”

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which was recently picked up for a third season, features three dynamic power couples living in Huntsville, Alabama. The series is currently Saturday night’s #1 original cable series for women and the #1 series across broadcast and cable for African American viewers. King’s new series Belle Collective which focuses on the personal and professional lives of five boss women in Jackson, Mississippi, delivered the network’s highest rated unscripted series debut in nearly two years with its January premiere. The premiere episode also ranked #1 in the Friday 10-11 p.m. hour across all of cable with African American women. During its five-week first cycle last fall, Behind Every Man which celebrates the women behind the famous men we admire, was one of the top three cable telecasts in Saturday’s 10-11 p.m. hour among African American women. All-new episodes return on Friday nights beginning April 2 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT).

King has produced such high-profile programs as eight seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes and The Four. During the sixth season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, King executive produced the highest rated season ever for not only the franchise, but for the Bravo network. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event debuted as the highest-rated series premiere for the 2017-18 schedule. Love and Marriage: Huntsville debuted in 2019 and immediately became a breakout hit.

“At Kingdom Reign Entertainment, our goal is to develop and provide entertaining stories featuring successful African Americans in every corner of the country, with bold personalities that ignite something in all of us,” said King. “We can’t think of better collaborators than OWN with which to accomplish this.”

King is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.