Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Notes On The Season: The Final Vote Is On; Anthony Hopkins Aims For A Wales Of An Oscar Night; Coming To ‘Terms’ With Best Picture Remakes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin-Kelsey Grammer Comedy Series Not Going Forward At ABC; Project Being Shopped Elsewhere
Read the full story

41st Annual Razzie Awards Names Pillow Guy’s ‘Absolute Proof’ As Best Of The Worst

Nine Razzie Awards winners were “honored” today for their work in motion pictures. Sia’s controversial autism-themed musical Music took home three trophies, with “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell’s documentary Absolute Proof garnering two wins, including Worst Picture.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was victorious in two categories – Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo – thanks to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani cameo.

Music also saw Sia win the coveted Worst Director honors, with Worst Actress being taken home by Kate Hudson and Worst Supporting Actress going to Maddie Ziegler.

Absolute Proof won the Razzies’ lowest honor, Worst Film, and Worst Actor went to Mike Lindell.

Other notables included Robert Downey Jr.’s fantasy Dolittle, which was named Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel, and the Netflix thriller 365 days, which copped Worst Screenplay.

The cherry on the cake was the special “Governor’s Awards,” given to 2020 for being the worst calendar year ever.

The nine categories were compiled by an online vote from 1,097 Razzie members in the US and internationally in 20 countries.

Read More About:

5 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad