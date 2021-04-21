Ray Fisher Rips WarnerMedia For Tweet About Derek Chauvin Verdict, Social Justice

On a day when many in Hollywood voiced their support for the guilty verdicts against former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, one response drew a pointed rebuke.

WarnerMedia tweeted the following:

While this verdict doesn’t bring back those we’ve so wrongly lost, we know that it brings us closer to significant change. We reaffirm our commitment to be a part of the solution by using our platforms… to advance racial equity and social justice.

The rebuke came from Ray Fisher, who starred in WarnerMedia’s Justice League and has repeatedly called out the studio and director Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder on the film. Fisher has maintained that Whedon mistreated him. On Tuesday, Fisher also ripped WarnerMedia for its statement in support of social justice.

“How f*cking DARE YOU @WarnerMedia?!?!?!” wrote Fisher on Twitter Tuesday. “Oh, now I’m pissed….”

It’s worth noting that Fisher’s note had 2,000 retweets in the first hour on Tuesday and, in roughly the same time, Warners’ statement had 2,000 comments. Most of the comments on Warners’ post were critical of the studio and most had the hashtag “#IStandWithRayFisher” appended.

Fisher has been tearing into the studio on social media since the summer of 2020 for what he called Whedon’s “gross and abusive” behavior on Justice League. WarnerMedia conducted an internal probe late last year at Fisher’s urging and in December announced that the “investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

During some of his battle against WarnerMedia, Fisher was employed by the studio for reshoots on the Snyder cut of Justice League. The current version of the movie runs four hours and two minutes long and greatly expands the character arc of Fisher’s Cyborg.