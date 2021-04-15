Rami Malek & Aja Naomi King To Star In Season 2 Of Hit QCode Podcast ‘Blackout’; TV Package In The Works

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is returning for the second season of hit QCode podcast Blackout, with Aja Naomi King (How To Get Away With Murder) joining the cast.

Season two of the apocalyptic thriller will be released early this summer with Malek reprising his role of Simon Itani, a small-town radio DJ fighting to protect his family and community after the power grid goes down nationwide, upending modern civilization.

Writer and co-director is Jeremy Novick (Queen Of The South) and Stef Abel Horowitz (Borrasca). Along with QCode, Rami Malek, creator Scott Conroy, and Endeavor Content will serve as executive producers. QCode will finance and distribute and handle sales.

A TV series package based on the podcast is in the works with Planet Of The Apes and The Greatest Showman outfit Chernin Entertainment, Endeavor Content and QCode. No word yet on cast or whether Malek would be involved.

Season one of Blackout was made in partnership with Endeavor Audio who financed and co-distributed. It topped the Apple podcast chart in the fiction category and has been downloaded more than 12 million times.

