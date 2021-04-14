Raffey Cassidy And Sam And May Nivola Join Noah Baumbach’s Next Film ‘White Noise’

EXCLUSIVE: Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola are in in negotiations to join Noah Baumbach’s next film at Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. They join Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, who are also in negotiations to star with Baumbach writing and directing. Netflix had no comment.

The project was the first film announced under Baumbach’s new exclusive deal with Netflix following Oscar-nominated work on Marriage Story, which also starred Driver. The film would be his third overall with the streamer, having also done The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) for Netfflix.

Cassidy first broke out onto the scene in the Yorgos Lanthimos thriller The Killing Of a Sacred Deer. She would follow that up as a younger version of Natalie Portman’s character in Brady Corbert’s Vox Lux. She is repped by UTA.

For Sam and May, this marks their first major feature film. They can be seen next in the BBC/Amazon series The Pursuit Of Love, written and directed by their mom, Emily Mortimer, which bows this summer. Sam has also written and directed the short Neighborhood Watch as part of the anthology With/In for Maven Pictures, that also starred himself and May. His acting debut was made in the HBO series Doll & Em.

The Nivola’s casting was first announced in Bazaar UK.