Raff Law Joins Apple Studios’ ‘Masters Of The Air’, Playtone & Amblin WWII Drama Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Raff Law (Twist) has joined the cast of buzzy Apple Studios limited series Masters of the Air, which now is underway in the UK, we can reveal.

The WWII drama, whose first three episodes are being directed by Cary Fukanaga, reunites Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV after their collaborations on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Emerging Brit actor Law, the son of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, will play the role of Sgt. Ken Lemmons and joins an ensemble cast that includes previously announced rising actors such as Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann.

Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, the drama follows the true story of a group of men inside the bomber plane known as the Flying Fortress as they fight for their lives against swarms of enemy German fighter pilots during WWII.

The series is written by Band of Brothers alumni John Orloff and Graham Yost. Produced by Apple Studios, Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman will executive-produce through Amblin Television and Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers.

Law had his first starring role this year in UK feature Twist, the modern take on Dickens’ classic Oliver Twist, also starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey.

Law is repped by Conway Van Gelder Grant in the UK.