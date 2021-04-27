Rachel Lindsay Exits ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ Podcast: “All Good Things Must Come To An End”

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay revealed on Tuesday that she will no longer co-host the podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, which is also co-hosted by Becca Kufrin.

“All good things must come to an end and I feel that all things run their course but for me I have run my course when it comes to the podcast,” Lindsay said.

The season 13 Bachelorette announced her exit during the 99th episode of the audio program. The episode kicked off with Kufrin hyping up the 100th episode and the two continued the program by remembering the podcast’s most memorable moments with a number of guests from Bachelor Nation.

Lindsay shared the news towards the end of the episode, noting that the decision to leave the podcast wasn’t an easy one.

“I’ve been struggling. That’s no secret, and it’s been really, really hard for me lately and a lot of the things that we’ve talked about on this podcast are also about taking care of yourself and finding your peace and protecting, protecting that peace and protecting your mental health,” she said.

She reflected on the growth of friendship she shared with Kufrin and original co-host Ali Fedotowsky, how the podcast expanded the Bachelor community and gave members of the family a space to chat about the series’ biggest moments.

Though Bachelor Happy Hour’s 100th episode will be Lindsay’s final shift as co-host, she said that it’s possible that she may return to the podcast down the “road from time to time to say hello, to read somebody, to vent, or to pop off on someone.”

She closed off her announcement reassuring Kufrin that Bachelor Happy Hour is in “amazing hands,” adding that “I will be supporting you from a distance.” Her exit from the Bachelor podcast comes two months after the ABC reality series was the center of controversies including those of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and her attendance at a plantation-themed fraternity party, and those about former host Chris Harrison, who defended Kirkconnell.

Hear Lindsay’s annoucement below, around the 55-minute mark.