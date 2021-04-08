‘Queer As Folk’ Reboot Picked Up To Series At Peacock

Peacock has handed Stephen Dunn’s reboot of British drama Queer As Folk a series order.

The project, which comes from UCP, was originally in development with Bravo back in 2018 before moving to the NBCU streamer in 2019 and has now been a straight-to-series order.

It is a reboot of Russell T. Davies’ series, which starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester. A U.S. remake, set in Pittsburgh, also aired on Showtime.

The Peacock series will be set in New Orleans and will follow a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Dunn, who has written and directed on Apple TV+’s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy at Amazon with Patrick Moran, created the reboot and will write and exec produce. He will also direct the pilot episode. Exec producers include Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, who produced the original with Davies, and Richard Halliwell, who runs NENT Studios UK, which distributes the format.

Related Story 'Girls5eva': Peacock Comedy From Tina Fey, Meredith Scardino Gets Premiere Date, Trailer & Art

It is the latest series order for Peacock, which recently took NBC pilot Langdon and One Of Us Is Lying to series.

“It is a surreal honour to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer As Folk in secret,” said Dunn. “But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer As Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

“Queer As Folk was more than just a show, it was a ground-breaking and necessary voice for so many people. Stephen’s new version for Peacock arrives at yet another pivotal moment in our culture,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Alex Sepiol, EVP of drama programming, and his team have championed this project from the first moment it landed on their desks, working to ensure the script became the series we’re announcing today. The entire team is so excited to be a part of introducing a new generation to this type of authentic and affirming storytelling.”

“Queer As Folk is a transformative show, that in its past iterations, was a pioneer in representation of the LGBTQ community and we’re excited to continue that legacy. Stephen Dunn brings an energy and modern lens to the series through characters we’ve fallen in love with. We can’t wait to bring it to Peacock for viewers to enjoy this visionary and vibrant show,” added Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP.

Dunn is repped by WME, Mosaic, and HJTH.