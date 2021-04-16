‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd To Star As Beatles Manager Brian Epstein In ‘Midas Man’

The Queen’s Gambit break-out Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is to star as Beatles manager Brian Epstein in biopic Midas Man.

As previously announced, filmmaker and acclaimed music director Jonas Akerlund (Lords Of Chaos) is directing and will have an input on the soundtrack.

The film will chart Epstein’s (aka Eppy) role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, and his sizeable yet often unheralded influence on pop music, and its colossal impact worldwide.

Shoot will take place at Twickenham Studios and on location in London, Liverpool, and the U.S. Dates have not yet been revealed.

Rising Brit actor Fortune-Lloyd, whose credits also include Wolf Hall and Medici, played chess prodigy-turned-journalist Townes, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, in Netflix’s hit series The Queen’s Gambit.

The film is being produced by Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers at StudioPOW (Funny Cow) and Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton at Trevor Beattie Films (Moon). Peter Dunne and Mark Borkowski are executive producers. Twickenham Studios Chairman Sunny Vohra and managing partner Jeremy Rainbird will also exec-produce. The movie is being produced in association with Er Dong Pictures which will also be distributing the film in Greater China.

A new addition to the film’s producing party as executive producer is Lionsgate’s ex-President UK and Europe Nicola Pearcey of new banner Picnik Entertainment, who is working in partnership with Studiopow on their film and TV slate.

Mister Smith is handling world sales. The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham (Misanthrope). Casting director is Dan Hubbard.

Akerlund said: “It is a tall order to fill Brian’s shoes, and Jacob is the perfect performer. He is charismatic and dark at the same time, balancing that emotional range where you’re not sure if you’re in love with him or terribly empathetic with the inner turmoil of his character. No one could bring Brian to life better.”

Fortune-Lloyd added: “It’s a huge privilege to play Brian Epstein, a man who made such an important and lasting cultural impact, but who struggled to find a secure place in a world he helped to shape. He was a fascinating person with great talent, ambition, and courage, and I’m so honoured to be given the opportunity to represent him. Jonas is the perfect person to bring this story to life, his work is visually stunning, visceral, and bold. I can’t wait to start working together.”

Fortune-Lloyd is represented worldwide by Alex Irwin at Markham Froggatt & Irwin. Jonathan Wakeham is represented by Humphrey Elles-Hill at Independent Talent. The Daily Mail was first up with the news.