‘Mirzapur’ Creator Puneet Krishna Pacts With Netflix For Next 2 Series

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has signed up Puneet Krishna, the rising Indian showrunner and writer, to exclusively create his next two series for the platform.

Details on the shows are being kept under wraps at present, beyond the projects being a dark comedy and a drama respectively. They are both expected to be in production by early 2022.

Krishna made his name on a pair of Amazon series. He co-created and was showrunner and lead writer on Mirzapur, the popular crime show from Excel Entertainment that was renewed for a third season by the streamer back in November. Prior to then, he was a writer on Amazon’s first original series in India, Inside Edge. His debut was another Excel Entertainment project, the satire Bangistan, which he co-wrote.

Mumbai and LA-based agency Tulsea reps Krishna and sourced and negotiated the deal with Netflix on the writer’s behalf.

Puneet Krishna said on the deal, “My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be. Globally, Netflix provides a dynamic space for creators and has successfully built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers with the unique approach and instantaneous global reach it offers. I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India added, “Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories. Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix.”

Tulsea reps the creators behind hit Indian work including Paatal Lok, Bombay Begums, Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, plus many more. The company also has a presence in other emerging markets across Asia and Africa, and works as a consultancy for media entities and tech/media investment funds looking to identify opportunities in such markets.