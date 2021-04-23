In Lieu of Annual Awards Luncheon, Publicists Raise $60,000 For Cinematographers Guild’s Hardship Fund

In lieu of its traditional awards luncheon this year, which was canceled because of the pandemic, the Publicists of the International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, have raised more than $60,000 to support the guild’s Hardship Fund, in donations from publicists, studios and awards sponsors.

The fund assists fellow industry publicists and guild members who have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic and need support. The Publicists are also celebrating their history with a highlight reel spotlighting “Who We Are and What We Do.” Watch it above.

“Although we are not gathered together today at the Beverly Hilton for our annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon, we have two reasons to celebrate,” said awards chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main. “First, our efforts in raising money for Local 600’s Hardship Fund were successful and incredibly impactful, raising over $60,000 thus far. We are grateful for each and every donation made and are so very heartened that these contributions will go directly to our members who need it most.

“Secondly, we’ve had quite a storied history of Publicists Awards luncheons going back 57 years and are proud to celebrate ‘Who We Are and What We Do.’ We look forward to gathering in person next year, on February 25, 2022, to once again carry on our annual, festive publicist tradition.”

The Hardship Fund provides grants of up to $1,000 to Local 600 members in need, based on lost work and financial difficulty due to the industry’s coronavirus shutdown. The Fund is administered through The Actors Fund.

Hollywood’s publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild. The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964.