‘Promised Land’: Katya Martín Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Katya Martín (My First Miracle) is set as a lead opposite John Ortiz and Andres Velez in ABC’s drama pilot Promised Land.

Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Martín plays Juana, a young immigrant who flees El Salvador along with her sister Rosa. Despite the perilous journey, Juana is driven by her dream of one day becoming a teacher. Buoyed by her hopes for the future and a romantic interest in her fellow immigrant, Carlos (Velez), Juana takes a job as a fruit-picker on the Heritage House Vineyard in the Sonoma Valley.

In addition to Ortiz, Martín joins previously announced series regulars Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, one of five children of the Sandoval family; Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, matriarch of the Sandoval family; Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, the hardworking, highly capable general manager of the Heritage Vineyard and stepson to patriarch Joe Sandoval; Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family; Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals; and Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, a young immigrant who comes to the Heritage Vineyard in search of a better life.

Lopez executive produces with Cuesta and Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group. ABC Signature is the studio.

Martín is a recent graduate of New York University and was chosen as one of 14 actors from a pool of over 3,000 to be a part of ABC’s new talent diversity showcase. She was raised in Spain and moved to the States as a teen. Films include leading roles in My First Miracle and The Wisdom Tooth. Vandal, a short film in which she acted, wrote and produced, was accepted to both to Venice Film Week and Cannes. Her TV credits include the BBC’s Roadkill, the Lifetime movie Ten and Showtime’s The Affair.

Martín is repped by APA, Koopman Management and Curtis Brown.