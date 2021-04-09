‘Promised Land’: Andres Velez Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Andres Velez (Coyote Lake) has been cast as a lead alongside Christina Ochoa and Mariel Molino in ABC’s drama pilot Promised Land.

Written by Matt Lopez, the project is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Velez will play Carlos Rincón, a young immigrant who comes to the Heritage Vineyard in search of a better life. On his way he meets Juana Sánchez, a young woman who dreams of becoming a teacher. Arriving in the Sonoma Valley, Carlos and Juana will tie their fortunes together in pursuit of their own American dreams.

Molino plays Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family and Ochoa plays her sister, Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group. ABC Signature is the studio.

Velez has a lead role opposite Camila Mendes in feature Coyote Lake, which is currently streaming on HBO. He recently wrapped filming a supporting role in Night Teeth for Netflix, directed by Adam Randall, and also appears in the independent feature Coast with Melissa Leo and ensemble cast which premiered at the 2021 Santa Barbara Film Festival. On stage, he also performed as Ernesto in Shelter at the Kennedy Centre. Velez is repped by TalentWorks and Seven Summits.