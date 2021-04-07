‘Project Runway’: Karlie Kloss Not Returning As Full-Time Host For Season 19 Of Fashion Competition Show

Project Runway will return to Bravo for its 19th season but will be missing its full-time host Karlie Kloss.

On Wednesday, Bravo revealed that the fashion competition show will begin production for the upcoming Season 19 this spring in New York City. In addition to the news, Bravo shared that Kloss will only be “making appearances” throughout the new season, as opposed to taking up her hosting gig.

Kloss served as host of the competition series since it moved from Lifetime to Bravo in 2019. Bravo did not provide additional details regarding who might fill in for Kloss going forward.

Although the supermodel, who welcomed her first child with Joshua Kushner last month, will not come back in her full hosting capacity, Bravo confirmed the return of mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

Project Runway wrapped its 18th season on March 12, 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started. The Season 18 finale, which featured Serena Williams as a guest judge, saw Geoffrey Mac walk away with the prize.

The long-running competition series is produced by Alfred Street Industries and Spyglass Media Group. Executive producers are Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Meri Haitkin for Alfred Street Industries. Siriano also executive produces.