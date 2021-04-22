Producers Guild To Institute Anti-Bullying Training In Wake Of Scott Rudin Revelations

The Producers Guild of America is expanding its Independent Production Safety Initiative to include anti-bullying trainings “with the goal of eliminating workplace violence and aggression.” The move comes in the wake of bullying accusations against Broadway and Oscar-winning movie producer Scott Rudin.

The guild said that it is also forming a task force “to examine these issues within our membership and the entertainment business at large. We stand committed to working with our colleagues at other organizations to eradicate this behavior.”

“We are deeply disturbed and disheartened by the continuing allegations of workplace harassment and abuse in our industry, and stand with those who speak out against such violence and intimidation in all forms,” the PGA said in a statement. “We must work together to make our industry a more equitable and safe place for everyone involved, no matter what their level or role.”

Rudin has stepped back from his film and streaming projects, as well as his Broadway productions, in the wake of a recent Hollywood Reporter story in which former employees described his workplace bullying and harassment. “I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I take this step with a commitment to grow and change,” he said on Tuesday.