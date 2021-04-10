Prince William Will Not Be Part Of BAFTAs This Weekend Because Of Prince Philip Death

Skip to main content
Prince William
AP

Prince William, president of the BAFTA organization, will not appear as scheduled this weekend at the 2021 BAFTAs ceremony. William was scheduled to deliver a speech via video, but has altered those plans after Friday’s death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

 “In light of The Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, The Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend,” the British Academy confirmed in a statement today. “Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.”

