Prince Philip: World Leaders Pay Tribute To Royal Who “Earned The Affection Of Generations”

Tributes are pouring in today for the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who has died at the age of 99.

UK PM Boris Johnson said the following in a press conference outside Number 10 shortly after the news broke: “It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that his royal highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

“Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world. He was the longest servicing consort in history, [and] one of the last surviving people to have served in the Second World War…he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon added on Twitter:

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Irish PM Michael Martin tweeted:

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

Indian PM Narendra Modi:

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin:

My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing. — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) April 9, 2021

EU President Ursula von der Leyen:

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021

Australian PM Scott Morrison:

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: