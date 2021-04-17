Watch Prince Philip’s Funeral Live: Royal Family Procession Begins

After a morning of very British pomp and ceremony, the Royal Family is now proceeding towards St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, to attend the funeral of Prince Philip.

Stream the funeral live on Sky News here.

In line with his wishes and UK Covid-19 guidelines for funerals, the Duke of Edinburgh will receive a scaled back send-off, attended by 30 members of the royal family, including his wife Queen Elizabeth II, children, and grandchildren, not least Prince Harry who has flown in from the United States.

However, this morning has seen a number of military ceremonies and marches to mark the occasion, as well as marching bands and plenty of tasteful royal pageantry. Hundreds of well-wishers have gathered in Windsor and multiple UK and U.S. TV networks are covering the event in full.

The short Royal Family procession is due to begin at 2:45PM local time in the UK, which is 9:45AM ET and 6:45AM PT. Prince Philip’s coffin will be carried in a specially designed Land Rover, while members of the royal family will follow behind on foot, including his son Prince Charles.

The 50-minute ceremonial funeral takes place at 3PM, beginning as the coffin enters St. George’s Chapel, where it will be received by the Archbishop of Canterbury. There will a national minute of silence before the commencement of the service.

How to watch on TV in America:

Gayle King will anchor a live special report for CBS, starting at 9:30AM ET. CBS News correspondents Charlie D’Agata and Holly Williams will be on the ground.

Fox News goes live with its special broadcast at 9AM ET. Martha MacCallum will be in the presenter’s chair.

Anderson Cooper is anchoring for CNN and will go live at 9AM ET.

MSNBC’s Alex Witt and Katy Tur are also broadcasting the funeral from 9AM ET.

NBC News will broadcast the formalities from 9:30AM ET, with Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb fronting the broadcast.

ABC News also gets underway at 9:30AM ET, with David Muir and Deborah Roberts hosting.

BBC World News will televise the funeral live in the U.S. and across other territories, including Canada, Australia, India, Germany, and South Africa.

Here’s how to watch on TV in the UK: