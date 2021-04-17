You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Film That Lit My Fuse: Double Oscar Nominee Sacha Baron Cohen
Read the full story

The Queen Shares Private Photo Of Prince Philip Ahead Of Funeral

The Queen, Prince Philip
The Queen, Prince Philip The Countess of Wessex

Queen Elizabeth II has shared a photo of herself and her late husband Prince Philip ahead of his funeral today.

The image from her private collection shows the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh relaxed and smiling together at the top of the Coyles of Muick near Balmoral, Scotland, in 2003.

The previously unseen image was taken by the Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess Of Wessex, and was posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter feed on Friday evening.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke Of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” the post read.

The Queen, 94, chose the image to show the world as she prepared to say goodbye to the Duke, who died aged 99 last Friday.

Earlier on Friday the Royal Family posted several pictures of the Queen and Philip together, describing him as a “loving husband” and “devoted father”.

Here are the details on how to follow today’s funeral, both in the UK and U.S. The UK will hold a minute’s silence at 3PM local time and TV schedules have been ripped up to ensure wide coverage this afternoon. Sporting events originally planned for 3PM have been rescheduled for later in the day.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad