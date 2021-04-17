The Queen Shares Private Photo Of Prince Philip Ahead Of Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II has shared a photo of herself and her late husband Prince Philip ahead of his funeral today.

The image from her private collection shows the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh relaxed and smiling together at the top of the Coyles of Muick near Balmoral, Scotland, in 2003.

The previously unseen image was taken by the Queen’s daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess Of Wessex, and was posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter feed on Friday evening.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke Of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” the post read.

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003. 📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The Queen, 94, chose the image to show the world as she prepared to say goodbye to the Duke, who died aged 99 last Friday.

Earlier on Friday the Royal Family posted several pictures of the Queen and Philip together, describing him as a “loving husband” and “devoted father”.

Here are the details on how to follow today’s funeral, both in the UK and U.S. The UK will hold a minute’s silence at 3PM local time and TV schedules have been ripped up to ensure wide coverage this afternoon. Sporting events originally planned for 3PM have been rescheduled for later in the day.