David Attenborough Remembers Prince Philip As BBC’s Funeral Coverage Gets Underway

British TV icon Sir David Attenborough has remembered his friend Prince Philip at the head of the BBC’s coverage of the Duke’s funeral.

The Duke Of Edinburgh was widely praised for his appreciation for conservation and the environment, something to which broadcaster and naturalist Attenborough has devoted his life.

Attenborough said of Prince Philip: “He was right there at the beginning at a time when conservation didn’t mean much to many people. Even in the 1950s and ’60s he saw it universally. The World Wildlife Fund owed a huge amount to his presence. When he spoke about conservation, he spoke about it with passion and knowledge.”

Describing the Prince’s character, Attenborough said: “He was an extraordinary combination of being formidable and friendly. You knew he was there. He had an amazing presence. It was an extraordinary balancing act between formality and informality.”

The BBC’s first talking heads today were Attenborough and diplomat and barrister Baroness Scotland, the sixth Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations (both pictured above). Also among guests in the BBC studio today were broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh and broadcaster and actor Gyles Brandreth.

Prince Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died aged 99 at Windsor Castle last Friday.

Attenborough last week reflected on Prince Philip’s life and work in a special ITV News programme, The Duke Fondly Remembered.

Here are the details on how to follow today’s funeral, both in the UK and U.S. The UK will hold a minute’s silence at 3PM local time and TV schedules have been ripped up to ensure wide coverage this afternoon. Sporting events originally planned for 3PM have been rescheduled for later in the day.