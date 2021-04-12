Prince Harry Pays Touching Tribute To Prince Philip: “Master Of The Barbecue, Legend Of Banter, & Cheeky Right ‘Til The End”

Prince Harry has arrived safely in the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral and has released a touching tribute to his late grandfather.

In his first words since Prince Philip’s death last Friday, Prince Harry reflected on the memories of his “grandpa,” remembering a man who was “authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

The Duke of Sussex is currently staying in Frogmore Cottage, the home he used to share with Meghan Markle before they relocated to America. He will attend the small family funeral on April 17 at St George’s Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Below is the Duke of Sussex’s statement in full, released through his Archewell Foundation:

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

“‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’”

Earlier, Prince William also paid tribute to Prince Philip. He said:

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family. I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”