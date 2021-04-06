Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions Scores First Netflix Order With Invictus Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secured their first Netflix greenlight – a documentary about the Invictus games.

The pair’s Archewell Productions is making Heart of Invictus, directed by The White Helmets director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara.

Prince Harry has been instrumental in the launch of the Invictus Games, which kicked off in 2014 and was inspired by the Warrior Games attended by a number of injured officers.

It will follow a group of competitors, from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses, on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague, which will take place in 2022.

It comes six months after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming service.

The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal stories of resilience and hope. The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next Spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex will appear on camera and serve as Executive Producer on the series alongside The Invictus Games Foundation, which he is the patron of.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service,” said Prince Harry.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before,” added Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix.