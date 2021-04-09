‘Powerpuff’: Robyn Lively To Play Sara Bellum; Tom Kenny To Reprise Role As Narrator In CW’s Live-Action Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Robyn Lively is set to play Sara Bellum and Tom Kenny will reprise his role as the Narrator in the CW’s live-action reboot pilot Powerpuff (fka The Powerpuff Girls).

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Lively’s Sara Bellum is a warm and witty career woman who has a complicated romantic history with Drake. Always a friend to the Powerpuff Girls, she has remained close to them since childhood. The role was voiced by Jennifer Martin in the original series.

Kenny will be reprising his role from the 1998 cartoon and 2016 cartoon revival as the voice of the Narrator. In addition to voicing the Narrator, he has voiced the Mayor, Snake and other characters throughout the series’ original and second run.

In addition to Bennet, Cameron and Perreault, Lively and Kenny join previously announced Donald Faison as Professor Utonium and Nicholas Podanny as Mojo Jojo Jr.

Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.

Lively recurred on Hulu’s Light As A Feather and starred in the Hulu anthology Into the Dark: They Come Knocking with Clayne Crawford & Josephine Langford. Onethe film side she was most recently seen in Through the Glass Darkly with Michael Trucco and Shanola Hampton. She’s repped by INSURGE-Ent and Management 360.

Two-time Daytime Emmy winner Kenny voices the lead role of SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon’s iconic hit TV show SpongeBob SquarePants, as well as in the SpongeBob feature film franchise, and in the original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Additional voice credits include major roles in Adventure Time, Futurama, Rick and Morty, Paradise PD, among others. Onscreen, Kenny was a regular cast member of HBO’s critically acclaimed sketch program Mr. Show with Bob and David, and starred alongside his wife Jill Talley in Smashing Pumpkins‘ award-winning music video “Tonight, Tonight”. He’s repped by Innovative Artists.