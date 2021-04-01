‘Powerpuff’ Adds Nicholas Podany As Mojo Jojo Jr. To CW’s Live-Action Reboot Pilot

Mojo Jojo’s legacy continues on in The Powerpuff Girls universe as Nicholas Podany is set to play the villain chimp’s son in the CW’s live-action Powerpuff pilot.

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff (fka The Powerpuff Girls) follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Podany’s nerdy, power-hungry, insecure Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. was obsessed with the original crime-fighting trio of supergirls, despite his father’s grudge against them. As an adult, Jojo finds his sweetness and rage constant battle. In the original cartoon series, Mojo Jojo posed as the super-powered trio’s main adversary. Before the battles against Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, Mojo Jojo served as a chimpanzee assistant to Professor Utonium in his lab where he accidentally caused the accident that created the Powerpuff Girls, and altered his own DNA.

Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.

The Summertime Dropouts and Hart of Dixie actor joins the cast consisting of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who will play Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively. Scrubs star Donald Faison will take on Professor Drake Utonium, the Powerpuff Girls’ creator and father figure.

Podany’s additional credits include Archive the shorts Downloads, The Ballad of Sherriff Kid McLain, Thicker and Passage 379. He also acted in The Ballerina, Her Shoemaker and His Apprentice, Welcome Home, Loser and Black Water. He is repped by AMT Artists and HCKR, and managed by Michal Zecher at MZ.MGMT.NY.