‘Powerpuff’: The CW Reveals First Look At Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron & Yana Perrault As Crime-Fighting Trio

The CW has unveiled the first official look at Powerpuff , its upcoming live-action reboot pilot of the beloved cartoon series The Powerpuff Girls.

Written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, and directed by Maggie Kiley, Powerpuff follows the trio that used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.

The live-action reboot pilot also features Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Tom Kenny will reprise his narrating role.

Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.