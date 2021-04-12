You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Minnesota Twins Game Postponed Amid Tensions Over Police Shooting; Curfew Threatens Home Games For NBA’s Timberwolves & NHL’s Wild

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple's Will Smith Movie 'Emancipation' Exits Georgia Over Election Law
Read the full story

‘Powerpuff’: The CW Reveals First Look At Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron & Yana Perrault As Crime-Fighting Trio

(L-R) Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault
(L-R) Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault Courtesy of Saty + Pratha; Adria Vaidila; Marcus V. Richardson
The CW has unveiled the first official look at Powerpuff, its upcoming live-action reboot pilot of the beloved cartoon series The Powerpuff Girls.
On the heels of new casting additions, The CW offered fans and viewers a glimpse of Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively. The first look image sees the Powerpuff Girls all grown up, no longer donning their iconic crime-fighting costumes. Instead, they all found fashion senses of their own.
Written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, and directed by Maggie Kiley, Powerpuff follows the trio that used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.
The live-action reboot pilot also features Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel, and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Tom Kenny will reprise his narrating role.
Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.

See the first look image below.

Popwerpuff
The CW

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad