‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Starz Unveils New Trailer & Premiere Date For Prequel Series

Starz has unveiled a new trailer and premiere date for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The early ’90s prequel, set in South Jamaica Queens, is set to premiere July 18 on Starz.

From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

A prequel to the original Power franchise, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.

When we catch up with Kanan here, though, he is the fifteen-year-old only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. Much like the original Power, Raising Kanan explores themes of identity, violence, and legacy, but it is also a deep dive into the very pathology of family; the unique, complicated and fraught dynamic between parent and child, mother and father, brother and sister.



Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, Kanan’s queen pin mother, Mekai Curtis plays the titular character of Kanan Stark, the cast also includes Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison and Quincy Brown as Crown Camacho.



Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

You can watch the trailer below.