Pop Group The Chainsmokers Set Singing Competition Podcast Series At Amazon’s Audible

EXCLUSIVE: The talent contest is getting a new medium.

Pop group The Chainsmokers, who are behind hits such as Closer featuring Halsey, are launching Breakthrough, which is thought to be the first ever signing competition developed and launched as a podcast.

The series will launch on Amazon-owned Audible.

Following a group of aspiring professional singers as they work through a series of challenges, the show will allow listeners to connect with undiscovered artists through their music and voices, as they learn from the industry’s best along the way. At the end of the season, one artist is crowned the winner.

The Chainsmokers, otherwise known as Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, will produce through their production banner Kick The Habit Productions, which is run by Adam Alpert and Dan Marcus. The series was created in collaboration with film producer Ethan Russell and Will Malnati from At Will Media, which is behind Apple’s forthcoming original Siegfried & Roy podcast series as well as Bill Clinton’s Why Am I Telling You This? and Audible original series Sorry Charlie Miller starring Zachary Quinto.

“This show is all about community and passion for music, along with providing a massive stage for undiscovered artists who haven’t had the opportunity for their voices to be heard… without being judged for any other reasons,” said The Chainsmokers’ Pall and Taggart.

Rachel Ghiazza EVP, Head of US Content, Audible, added, “This first-of-its-kind singing competition is an expansion of Audible’s mission to innovate within the audio medium while also supporting and spotlighting emerging talent. We’re thrilled to collaborate with The Chainsmokers and At Will Media to bring this exceptionally fun and unique format to Audible listeners.”

“This innovative series will completely change the game for singing competitions. It’s an amazing opportunity for undiscovered voices to be heard; phenomenal talent can surface from any basement or bedroom, anywhere in the country, and we can’t wait to find these voices. We want listeners to meet these artists where they are—no fancy stages or audition rooms needed. A podcast lets us do that so well,” said Will Malnati, Founder and CEO of At Will Media. “We’re excited to redefine the genre with Audible and The Chainsmokers, who are both longtime supporters of emerging talent.”

The deal was done by Oren Rosenbaum at UTA, which represents At Will Media.