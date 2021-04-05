Piers Morgan, In Tucker Carlson Interview, Defends Expressing His Doubts About Meghan Markle’s Claims: “I Wasn’t Allowed To Have An Opinion”

Piers Morgan, in his first interview since quitting ITV’s Good Morning Britain, reiterated his doubts about claims that Meghan Markle made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson for his Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today, Morgan said that he still doesn’t “believe what they were saying, and in particular I don’t believe what Meghan Markle said. 17 different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated or unprovable.”

“I didn’t believe Meghan Markle, a huge furor erupted through the day, I was an outrage, I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion that I didn’t believe what she was saying even though it was clear to me in real time as I was watching the interview that there were a number of things which just couldn’t be true.”

There was an extensive backlash to Morgan’s comments following the broadcast of Winfrey’s interview last month, in which Markle said that she had suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant but that she could not get help from the Royal staff.

“It’s not for me to say whether she felt suicidal, that’s only for her to know,” Morgan told Carlson, per Fox News.

“What I was taking issue with, is she claims she went to two members of the royal household — A senior aide and also human resources. And she told both of them she was feeling suicidal, and need help and both of them rejected that and said that she couldn’t get help because it would be bad for the brand of the royal family and I just find that impossible to believe.”

Excerpts of the interview also will be shown on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. The network has promoted the interview as a highlight of its subscription streaming service Fox Nation, with Carlson having launched his new show last month.

Carlson has pointed to Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain, following the furor over his comments, as another example of cancel culture. He told viewers that Morgan has “taken stands that have really cost him.”

Following the Winfrey interview with Markle and Prince Harry, Morgan went on a tirade on Good Morning Britain, telling viewers, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain.” That prompted more than 57,000 complaints to the UK’s regulator.

In the aftermath, Morgan said that he was told by ITV’s director of television that he would have to apologize or leave the show.

Morgan walked off the show during an exchange with Alex Beresford, a guest presenter. Beresford later said that “I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree. I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.”

In the interview with Carlson, Morgan said that as he watched the interview, he thought that he was witnessing “the most extraordinarily disingenuous smear hit job on the royal family, on the queen, on the monarchy, and, frankly, on Britain, my country.”

“And I was not going to have it,” Morgan said. “And so, I went on air on the Monday morning, and I gave it back … and I said quite clearly that I didn’t believe anything Meghan Markle was saying.

“And here we are a month later, Tucker, and frankly I’ve had plenty of time to think about this, and I’ve had plenty of time to analyze all the analysis of what she was saying and what Prince Harry was saying, and I still don’t believe what they were saying.”

